Colusa man found dead in a Sea Ranch home was Vietnam veteran

Gene Beauchamp, seen in an undated photo in front of the Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial in Colusa, died last week in Sonoma County.

 Courtesy of Veterans of Foreign Wars Colusa County

One of the two men found dead last week in a Sea Ranch home where investigators suspect possible carbon monoxide poisoning was remembered by a fellow military veteran as a well-known and beloved member of his Sacramento Valley community.

Gene Beauchamp, 74, was an Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War. He had been active with the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Colusa for the past 20 years, fellow member Richard Paletta told The Press Democrat on Friday.

