After months without the usual community happenings, traditional summer activities are slowly starting to kick off in Colusa County – beginning with opening today of the Colusa Certified Farmers Market.
“We are really excited to be considered an essential business and want to continue supporting local small businesses,” said market manager Jennifer Diaz.
Diaz said she has been working closely with local public health officials to ensure that the market complies with current health regulations once it opens.
“As of right now, masks are not required but they are recommended,” said Diaz.
According to Diaz, the usual open format of the market will be changed to comply with social distancing and mass gathering requirements.
“The farmers market area will be roped off with caution tape with only one exit and entrance to help make sure there are not too many people in the same area,” said Diaz.
Diaz also said anyone touching the produce or other commodities for sale will be required to use hand sanitizer prior to handing anything at the market.
According to Diaz, the precautions may be modified throughout the season as needed.
Diaz said she expects 10-15 vendors at the first market of the season, with lots of seasonal produce including cherries, apricots and an assortment of berries for sale. Most of the vendors, said Diaz, will be familiar faces returning for another market season.
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers, and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program, and will match up to $10 for these programs.
According to Diaz, the market is also looking to expand with help from the city of Colusa.
“We have submitted a Farmers Market Promotion Grant application which will help us with community outreach programs,” said Diaz.
The market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, each Thursday through September from 4-7 p.m.
For more information, call Diaz at 415-994-9082 or visit www.colusacertifiedfarmersmarket.com.