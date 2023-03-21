Officials with the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District said the district is currently preparing for the upcoming mosquito season, with control measures slated to start in May.

According to Manager Dan Kiely, the district uses “advanced control equipment and products” registered with the EPA and follows an Integrated Pest Management program. In total, the district is responsible for maintaining mosquito populations within the district’s 160-square-mile boundary. 

Tags

Recommended for you