Officials with the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District said the district is currently preparing for the upcoming mosquito season, with control measures slated to start in May.
According to Manager Dan Kiely, the district uses “advanced control equipment and products” registered with the EPA and follows an Integrated Pest Management program. In total, the district is responsible for maintaining mosquito populations within the district’s 160-square-mile boundary.
Expected to start in May and continue through the first week of November, the district will be implementing an “Ultra Low Volume” spray program to control adult mosquitoes through the use of truck-mounted foggers in both the urban and rural areas of the district. These areas include the city of Colusa and the outlying agricultural and wetland areas.
Aerial control of adult mosquitoes also will be used in the wetland and duck club areas within the district, Kiely said.
“As in the past, the spray program will use materials registered with the Environmental Protection Agency,” the district said. “The district also has a Larvacide program to control the immature stages of the mosquito. One area of concern for the district are the many catch basins located in and around the town of Colusa and will soon begin treating these sites. Catch basins that maintain standing water throughout the mosquito season can be a major source of urban mosquitoes.”
As two new invasive mosquito species have made their way into California that can transmit dengue fever and the chikungunya virus, the district is asking homeowners to help prevent the spread of these insects by removing any standing water that may cause mosquito production.
“These new species prefer breeding in very small containers that do not require much water, so this would be a very important part of helping the district reduce mosquito numbers,” officials said. “Water is necessary for three of the four life stages of the mosquito. The egg, larvae, and pupae are aquatic. The fourth stage is the adult mosquito. In the summer, the four stages of the mosquito life cycle may require as few as three to four days to mature, while in cooler periods of the year they require several weeks to become adults.”
Along with trying to limit the availability of standing water, the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District also is asking that residents not overwater their lawns to the extent that “water will run off into the street gutters and remain standing.” If a resident feels any standing water situation is “too large” to handle, then the district can be reached to help resolve that issue.
“The district does have a limited amount of mosquito fish available to residents within the district boundaries,” officials said. “Anyone wishing to receive fish is asked to call the district in advance and to bring their own containers for transportation.”
The district also asks that the public be alert to the presence of dead birds.
“The public is asked to call the dead bird hotline #877-WNV-Bird (877) 968-2473 if they find a dead bird,” officials said. “Birds should be dead no more than 24 hours and in fair shape to be tested. If the hotline accepts the bird, district personnel will pick the bird up to be tested, if the bird is within the district boundaries. If positive for West Nile virus, the district will monitor the area and implement control measures.”