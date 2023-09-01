MosquitoColusaFile.jpg

The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District uses spray trucks to maintain mosquito populations. 

A rise in reported West Nile virus cases has caused a fair amount of concern among residents of Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and other nearby counties.

On Aug. 14, Butte County officials said that virus activity was “surging” and that the presence of infected mosquitoes was “widespread” throughout the county. That same day, Yuba County Public Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for 2023. According to officials, the person experienced “severe illness” as a result of contracting the disease.

