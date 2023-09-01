A rise in reported West Nile virus cases has caused a fair amount of concern among residents of Yuba, Sutter, Colusa and other nearby counties.
On Aug. 14, Butte County officials said that virus activity was “surging” and that the presence of infected mosquitoes was “widespread” throughout the county. That same day, Yuba County Public Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county for 2023. According to officials, the person experienced “severe illness” as a result of contracting the disease.
On Aug. 18, Sutter County Public Health announced that it had confirmed its first three human cases of the virus for the year and that two were experiencing severe illness and the other had moderate illness.
August is typically considered to be one of the “peak” months for West Nile virus within the Central Valley and officials from both the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District and the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito & Vector Control District report that the apparent uptick in cases is relatively proportionate to increased field flooding and wetland habitat.
“The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District is seeing what we considered a normal pattern with the West Nile virus,” Dan Kiely, manager of the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District, previously said. “Our rice acreage has bounced back with the increased water availability. This has brought up our numbers of the Culex tarsalis mosquito, the main vector of West Nile virus.”
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District has just recently completed this year’s mosquito control product resistance testing survey on local populations of Culex tarsalis and Anopheles freeborni mosquitoes.
District personnel were tasked with collecting 1,000 live local wild caught Culex tarsalis and Anopheles freeborni mosquitoes during the week of Aug. 14. These mosquitoes were brought back to the lab where they were sorted and prepared for the “Bottle Bioassay” chemical resistance test. This test was conducted by California Department of Public Health, Vector-Borne Disease Section personnel, with assistance from Colusa Mosquito Abatement District employees.
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District said it utilizes three different mosquito control products to carry out ground control efforts using truck mounted ULV Cold Foggers. According to the district, each control product was introduced into the testing bottles at rates that would best replicate the actual percentages being applied by these truck mounted foggers. Twenty females of each mosquito species were then placed in each bottle, containing each of the three mosquito control products. Personnel then timed each bottle and recorded the numbers of mosquitoes down at each time interval for up to two hours until all mosquitoes were dead. Lab-reared susceptible mosquitoes used as “controls” were also used at the same time and tested in the same manner to further validate the success of each test.
“This year’s results showed that our local wild caught Culex tarsalis and Anopheles freeborni mosquitoes are still showing signs of being very susceptible to the three mosquito control products that we use to carry out our mosquito control efforts,” said Kiely. “This is very promising news to the district, due to the fact that there are very few mosquito control products available for us to use to implement our mosquito control program.”
The Colusa Mosquito Abatement District reported that it began its spray program back in May and said that it will continue to conduct mosquito control efforts until the first part of November. During this time, residents inside the district’s boundaries may see mosquito control truck mounted foggers in the city of Colusa, outlying houses, and agricultural and wetland areas Mondays through Thursdays and weekends as needed.
With the annual fall flooding of local wetlands already in effect, Colusa Mosquito Abatement District said aircraft control will start around the first part of September in and around the Butte Sink wetland areas, continuing to the end of October.
To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes or contracting West Nile virus, Colusa County residents and others are urged to take the following precautions:
– Eliminate all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding.
– Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active, especially at dawn and the first two hours after sunset.
– When outdoors, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts.
– Apply insect repellent with DEET according to label instructions.
– Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.
– Contact the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District if you have problems with mosquitoes or know of a potential mosquito-breeding source within the district.
– Report any ill or dead birds.
– Consult veterinarians to properly vaccinate horses.
For further information on West Nile virus, visit westnile.ca.gov. To report mosquito problems in Colusa, call Colusa Mosquito Abatement District at 530-458-4966. However, it is important to remember that the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District will only be able to respond to problems within the district's boundaries and that it is not currently a countywide program. For more district information, visit colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com.