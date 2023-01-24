The Colusa County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution that brings the building of the new Colusa County Detention and Treatment Facility one step closer to fruition.  

Colusa County officials have been working since 2013 to construct a new facility to replace the current multipurpose Type II county jail facility located on Bridge Street – which was built in 1963 – after a Jail Needs Assessment recommended the immediate replacement of the existing facility. 

