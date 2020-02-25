The man suspected of murdering two women in 2018 who were found hidden on the property where he lived will appear in a Colusa Superior courtroom today (Wednesday) for a review of a doctor’s report to determine his mental competence.
Martin Ehrke, who is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special allegations, was in court at the end of January for a Marsden Hearing, seeking new council. That motion was denied but further court proceedings were stalled pending the results of a doctor’s assessment of Ehrke’s mental facilities.
The doctor’s report was requested in May to determine if Ehrke is able to understand what is going on in court and can rationally participate in his own defense. The report was scheduled to be completed in July but has been delayed due to multiple hearings being vacated.
Ehrke was arrested on Jan. 25, 2018, after two bodies were found at a home on the 6000 block of Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, the property where he lived with his mother.
The body of Kimberly Lynn Taylor, 39, was discovered in a large chest freezer in a shop located near the home. Shortly after, authorities found the body of Jessica Lynn Mazak, 25, submerged in a pond.
Autopsies ordered by the Colusa County Coroner’s Office determined that the cause of death for both women was blunt force trauma.
Both women were known to stay at the property off and on but had been reported missing just a day prior to the discovery of their bodies.
Ehrke, pleaded not guilty to these charges in February 2018.
Court proceedings are scheduled to continue following Wednesday’s hearing, with a Miranda hearing already scheduled for March 26.