The city of Colusa was named as one of 20 finalists in the running for the Levitt AMP grant, which would potentially fund live music at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
The proposal, submitted through a partnership between the city of Colusa and the Colusa County Arts Council, now makes the city of Colusa eligible to receive a $90,000 multi-year matching grant to present 10 free outdoor concerts in an underused public space, as part of the 2023-2025 Levitt AMP Music Series.
“The Levitt AMP Grant Awards is an exciting, multi-year matching grant opportunity bringing the joy of free outdoor concerts to small to mid-sized towns and cities with a population of up to 250,000 people,” read a statement by the organization. “For the 2023-2025 grant cycle, the Levitt Foundation expanded the Levitt AMP program from an annual matching grant of $25K into a three-year matching grant of $30K per year, for a total grant award of $90K. Earlier this spring, U.S.-based nonprofits were invited to apply to present the Levitt AMP Music Series of 10 free outdoor concerts, creating joyous, inclusive community destinations.”
City officials said, if awarded, the grant funding would be used to host a summer “concert in the park” series at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa in the coming years and restore “community pride because the citizens of the city of Colusa and Colusa County could come together to just enjoy a park and connect with their neighbors.”
“It would give residents a chance to connect to music and relive nostalgic moments from the past, discover new beats or be transported through a new cultural experience,” officials said. “By putting on an event they can be proud of, it can also encourage residents to invite out-of-town friends and family to come for a visit as they show off their town park. It is especially important to give our disadvantaged community the ability to experience music that they would not be able to access without leaving the surrounding area. A privilege that usually is only enjoyed by a select few.”
By bringing the community together at the park, officials also hope to inspire local residents to invest their time in future city park beautification efforts, connect with local history, provide a platform for art to expand further within the community and bring much-needed economic development to the businesses in the historic district near the park.
“Their pride in the surrounding park will hopefully be reflected in their companies, especially as it helps attract a bigger audience to that part of town,” said officials. “The events will breathe new life into bars and restaurants continuously struggling to stay afloat. It will give the people of Colusa a chance to showcase its status as a hidden gem.”
According to Levitt officials, more than 89,210 votes were cast Sept. 12-21 for the original 36 community proposals that advanced to the voting period, setting a new record for the Levitt AMP grant program.
Now that the top 20 finalists have been selected, Levitt officials said up to 10 first-time grant recipients – which would include Colusa – will be announced on Nov. 15 and receive the $90,000 matching grant opportunity to present their music series in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
“Combining new and returning Levitt AMP grantees, the Levitt Foundation will invest more than $2.5 million over the next three years to bring free concerts to 28 communities across the U.S. as part of the Levitt AMP Music Series, activating underused outdoor public spaces, ensuring access to the arts, and strengthening the social fabric of communities through creative placemaking,” said Levitt officials.
For more information about the Levitt AMP Grant Award, visit www.levitt.org.