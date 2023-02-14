With support from the Colusa Rotary Club, the city of Colusa’s Parks, Recreation and Tree Commission extended an offer to purchase and plant trees for those interested, the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce said.

According to officials, the trees will be planted in “early March” in “mow strips” which could increase property values, clean the air, cool the community and contribute to the idea that Colusa is the “City of Trees.”

