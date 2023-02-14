With support from the Colusa Rotary Club, the city of Colusa’s Parks, Recreation and Tree Commission extended an offer to purchase and plant trees for those interested, the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce said.
According to officials, the trees will be planted in “early March” in “mow strips” which could increase property values, clean the air, cool the community and contribute to the idea that Colusa is the “City of Trees.”
“All you need to do is select your tree(s) of choice and promise to water and care for it so that future generations can enjoy it,” officials said.
Anyone who would like to plant a tree in the mow strip of their property can fill out a “Tree Planting” request form and the city will “work out a plan to make it happen.” Completed applications can be turned in at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster St., or emailed to citymanager@cityofcolusa.com.
There is a $25 fee for hole digging and payments can be made in person at City Hall after an application has been approved. The Colusa Rotary Club also will accept $25 donations per tree.
To request an application and view a “Master Tree List,” visit www.cityofcolusa.com and click on the “Departments” menu at the top and choose “Trees” from the drop down menu.
Officials said space for this program is limited to the first 15 applications received for the early March planting. Applications received after Feb. 28 will be considered for the next round of planting.