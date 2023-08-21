Investigators with the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for two male suspects who allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint on Sunday night in a parking lot used for Lynch Canyon Trail near Williams.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched at about 8:06 p.m. Sunday to Orv’s Gas Station in Williams in response to a report of a robbery that had allegedly occurred in a parking lot near Highway 20 near Highway 16.

