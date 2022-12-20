Colusa County officials are urging the public to get involved with the process of identifying “unserved and underserved communities most in need of funding for high speed internet infrastructure investments” in the county.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently created a new map showing where high-speed service is available across the country. Consumers and area jurisdictions are now able to help verify or dispute the accuracy of the data presented in the map by filing challenges, officials said.

Tags

Recommended for you