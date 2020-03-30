The Colusa Police Department continues to investigate an incident that left a Williams man dead, according to a release from the department.
At 7:13 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Colusa and Williams police departments went to the 1300 block of Wescott Road for a reported shooting.
Officers found Giovanni Antony Alcatraz, 19, of Williams, with a single gun shot wound to the face.
According to Colusa Police Department Sgt. David Jackson, the victim was stable enough to transport, at the time of their arrival and he was life flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
On Friday evening, the victim died.
Jackson said there is no known motive for the shooting and officers have obtained little information about the suspect.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect or a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses.
“Witnesses in the area described a possible suspect as a Hispanic male adult driving a black, older four-door Honda,” it was reported in the news release.
With the assistance of the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colusa Police Department at 458-7777.