To celebrate the end of duck season, several restaurants in Colusa will be adding duck-based fare to their menus next week for “Colusa Restaurant Duck Week.”
From Jan. 24-31, five local restaurants will offer their own creative duck dish featuring the fowl that bring thousands of duck hunters to the region each year.
“We’re so excited to participate in Colusa Restaurants Duck Week,” said Carolee Ornbaum, owner of Rocco’s Bar & Grill. “We’ll be offering an entrée featuring duck done two ways. Grilled duck breast and a confit duck leg and thigh all over a wild mushroom risotto with roasted brussel sprouts and pancetta.”
Rocco’s Bar & Grill will also be offering duck pizza on Friday, Jan. 29.
Other delicious duck fare includes duck tamales at Restaurant on the Range, duck breast with mole sauce at Las Reinas, duck over marquis potatoes at Market Street Grill and slow-braised duck leg at Don Habaneros.
All participating restaurants are open for outdoor dining and take-out.
For more information, visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.