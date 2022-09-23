After a two-year COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, the Colusa River Cleanup event returned Sept. 17 with more than 60 community members rolling up their sleeves to clean the area along the Sacramento River in and around the Colusa-Sacramento River State Recreation Area. 

The volunteers spent a morning sifting through the mile-long stretch of land along the river, cleaning up discarded furniture, cigarette butts, broken glass and other materials left in the area as part of a state-wide effort to clean up community watersheds. 

