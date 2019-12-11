“The bad weather does not keep the people of Colusa at home!” said Christmas Tyme in Colusa event chairperson John Rogers said on Friday, as the rain came down during this year’s event.
Despite a downpour breaking just as the event started , Rogers said people filled Market Street in Colusa all evening.
“All the vendors were set up by 5:30 p.m. and people were already showing up by then,” said Rogers.
Although the rain brought down attendance for both vendors and event goers, more than 500 people attended the festivities this year. According to Rogers, there was also an estimated 50 vendors in attendance.
For the last three years the event has been presented by the Colusa Lions Club, the Colusa Rotary Club and the city of Colusa, but Rogers said it would not be possible without the tremendous community support.
“It takes a lot to close the highway and get everything set up,” said Rogers. “From the Lions Club, Rotary, the city, local law enforcement and community members, it really is a community effort.”
Across the county, holiday festivities continued on Sunday in Arbuckle.
With high attendance and holiday festivities galore, members of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee said their first “Hometown Holiday Stroll” and vendor fair was a great success.
“We were delighted to see such tremendous community support for our local vendors and (the) Arbuckle Revitalization Committee,” said Diana Lytal. “Everyone seemed to have a good time, especially the children.”
According to Lytal, a variety of vendors were on-hand selling their items and local school students conducted fundraisers for Pierce High School’s Future Business Leaders of America and Junior Bears Cheerleaders.
Businesses up and down Fifth Street were decorated for the occasion with painted windows and lights to welcome the crowds.
Many attendees said their favorite part of the night was taking a ride in the horse-drawn carriage.
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee brought this long forgotten tradition back to town to promote local businesses, said Lytal.
“All in all, we are so very pleased and are looking forward to next year's event which will be even bigger!” said Lytal.