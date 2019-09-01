To honor their dedication and service, a local store will be donating a portion of their profits to local law enforcement.
Sam Bchara, co-owner and manager of Country Stop in Colusa, said a portion of all of the sales made today will be donated to the Colusa Police Department.
“I wanted to give them something just to say thank you,” said Bchara.
Since buying the store earlier this year, Bchara said he has seen local officers go above and beyond to keep businesses in the community safe.
“They are all so nice,” said Bchara. “They will check on this store and other stores in town every week just to keep them safe. I’ve never asked them to do that but they always stop by.”
While he is unsure the exact amount, Bchara said he plans to donate any remaining profits after paying that days employee wages and utilities costs.
“I’m not going to make any money that day,” said Bchara. “I’m going to pay my employees but I will be here working for free.”
According to Colusa Chief of Police Josh Fitch, Bchara approached him with the idea and then presented it to the Colusa Police Officers Association as a way to support the Police Department and personnel and to show gratitude for all they do in the community.
“We are very fortunate to have great community support in the current criminal justice climate,” said Fitch. “This fundraiser by Country Stop is just one example of this support and is appreciated by all of our members.”