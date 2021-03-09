As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Colusa County, officials from the city of Colusa are looking at the city’s budget to find ways to improve the quality of life for local residents through enhanced recreation programs.
“Being able to, once again, gather in groups makes recreation activities possible and the city
sees potential for rejuvenating civic life through increased recreation,” according to a release issued by the city.
The Colusa Recreation Program began to lose funding in 2013 due to budget cuts and was eventually cut down to minimal contract staffing and a handful of programs.
With the pandemic on the downswing, city officials believe they may have the opportunity to refresh Colusa’s recreational programming and align funding with community priorities. To begin this process and gather input from the community, city officials have created a recreation programs survey.
“We’re looking forward to expanding the recreation program as much as possible,” said City Manager Jesse Cain. “Our goal is to craft a recreation program that is responsive to citizen requests but responsible with taxpayer dollars. We hope that everyone fills out the survey over this next month.”
The surveys are accessible online in both English and Spanish, in-person at Colusa City Hall – 425 Webster St., Colusa – or on the City of Colusa, California Facebook page. Surveys were also sent out to residents with their monthly water bill.
To access the survey online, visit https://bit.ly/3cfBCWd (for English) or https://bit.ly/30GQkQZ (for Spanish).
City officials hope these efforts will revive local recreational activities remembered by older generations of Colusa residents.
“I remember swimming and playing soccer in Colusa because of the Parks and Rec programs,” said Mayor Josh Hill. “It was a lot of fun and I hope the next generation gets to build good memories too.”
The survey will remain open through the end of the month and the results will be presented at a Colusa City Council meeting in April, according to a release.
For more information, call 458-4941 or email cityhall@cityofcolusa.com.