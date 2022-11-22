City of Colusa and Alpha Kappa Chapter of Omega Nu will host an open house at Colusa City Hall next week to discuss the restoration efforts of the historic building.

Fernanda Vanetta, grant writer for the city of Colusa, said because City Hall symbolizes the strength of the community, preserving the historical landmark would demonstrate the city’s resilience and inspire future generations to carry on the most cherished values of the community: hard work, initiative and civic engagement.

