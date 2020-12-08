Colusa County supervisors unanimously approved a contract last week for home health providers who care for seniors and people with disabilities in the community, as part of the In Home Support Services Program.
The agreement comes with a pay increase of $1.50 per hour for providers – an increase from $13 to $14.50 that is expected in January 2021 – as well as future yearly increases tied to the California consumer price index.
“We are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Colusa County,” said Arnulfo De La Cruz, executive vice president of SEIU Local 2015, a union representing long term caregivers throughout the state. “It is a milestone victory for so many IHSS providers that was the result of several years of hard work.
“In these challenging times during the COVID-19 pandemic, our members continue to be dedicated to providing the best quality care to those in need, but require PPE, better compensation and working conditions to be able to properly and safely do their job.”
According to a news release issued by the union, there are currently 242 seniors in Colusa County who receive vital care from 202 IHSS providers, making IHSS a top employer in the county. “This increased investment by Colusa County will not only support seniors and people with disabilities but will also stimulate the local economy with additional federal and state dollars,” it was stated in the release.