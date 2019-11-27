The death of a teenager recently found floating in a canal near Williams, was caused by “asphyxiation due to submersion in water,” according to an autopsy, according to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell.
Jose Canchola, 18, of Colusa, had been reported as missing since Oct. 27 and his body was found Nov. 21.
According to Bradwell, Canchola was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the area of the 6000 block of Myers Road in Williams at approximately 12:30 a.m. A search was conducted Oct. 28, but was not successful.
According to a release issued by Bradwell, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Nov. 21, notifying them of the discovery of a body in a ditch on Lonestar Road south of Myers Road near Williams.
Bradwell said Tuesday morning that pathologists are still waiting for the results of a toxicology report.