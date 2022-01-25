The Colusa County Transit Agency announced Tuesday that public transportation services within the county will continue to be suspended in response to COVID-19 guidelines leading to a lack of available staff to support services.
“Current COVID-19 guidelines prevent us from operating at full capacity in a safe and timely manner,” said Mike Azevedo, Colusa County Public Works director, when the suspension of services went into effect Jan. 20.
The agency was hopeful to resume services this week, according to county officials, but the suspension of services will now be in effect through at least Monday, Jan. 31, pending any additional positive COVID-19 cases or a change in the current guidelines.
“We apologize for the extended suspension of services, and appreciate the public’s understanding as we continue to navigate the state’s current COVID-19 guidelines,” said Azevedo. “We remain committed to providing quality services, and hope to be up and running again next week.”