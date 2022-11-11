The deadline for residents interested in participating in the Trees for Tomorrow program currently being offered in Colusa is Nov. 18. 

“The city of Colusa Parks, Recreation, and Tree Commission, with the support of the Colusa Rotary Club, is offering to purchase and plant trees for residents interested in planting trees in mow strips, increasing their property value, cleaning our air, cooling our community and truly making Colusa a ‘City of Trees,’” read a release issued by city officials. 

