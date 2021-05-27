The Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees selected Rebecca Changus as the next potential district superintendent during a special board meeting last week.
Changus’ official employment as superintendent is pending contract negotiations with the district and final approval will be determined at the June 21 board meeting.
If approved, Changus would succeed outgoing Superintendent Jeff Turner, who submitted his resignation to the board last month.
Changus has been employed by the Colusa Unified School District for 17 years and has served as both a teacher and administrator, most recently as the interim principal at Colusa High School.
“The Board of Trustees feels Ms. Changus’ experience and dedication to the district will make her the ideal leader and liaison to bridge gaps between the district office and school sites,” according to a press release from the board.