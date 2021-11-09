Colusa Veterans of Foreign War Post No. 2441 will host its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday to honor the local veterans recognized on the eight tribute walls they have constructed at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa.
Since 2011, VFW members have worked to preserve the stories of local veterans by constructing several memorial walls lined with bricks engraved with the name, rank and branch of service of the nearly 1,000 local veterans dating as far back as World War I.
Colusa VFW’s Dennis Sanders said as per tradition, the 1,005 names now on the walls will be read aloud during the ceremony by VFW members.
According to Sanders, 39 brinks were added this year and 35 bricks were added in 2020.
New this year, the VFW will also be facilitating a raffle to give away a Harley-Davidson motorcycle donated by the wife of late VFW member Steve Corbin.
“All of the proceeds from the bike raffle will be put towards the park and the Veterans Wall in his name,” said Sanders.
According to Sanders, VFW members have been selling raffle tickets since July and, as of Friday, nearly 300 tickets had been sold. The Harley-Davidson will be on display at the park during the ceremony and one lucky winner will be chosen after the Veterans names are read on Thursday.
The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market streets in Colusa.
For more information, call Sanders at 530-913-5017.