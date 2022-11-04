The city of Colusa will begin several important and imperative infrastructure projects in early spring next year.
“These projects have been in the pipeline for several years, and as we hit the final milestone for the grants funding them, we are ready to begin,” said city officials.
The projects in the works include:
– A project funded through a California Water Board grant at Walnut Ranch. This project will include the installation of new sewer lines, water meters and backflow. Homes will be fully hooked up to city services, according to officials.
– A City Wells Grant Project, which will include the drilling of a new well at the end of Fifth Street, replacing current city wells, hydrogen sulfate stippers and element treatment.
For more information, contact the Colusa Water, Sewer and Utilities Department at 530- 458-4941.