The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and the Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) announced last week that they are launching round two of the Well Monitoring Pilot Program as part of Groundwater Sustainability Plan efforts in the Colusa Subbasin.
“The Colusa Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) are implementing an incentive-based pilot program to work with interested growers and landowners to continuously monitor groundwater use and water levels at participating wells,” read a release issued by the GSAs. “This voluntary, non-regulatory program is intended to support the GSAs in gathering information regarding groundwater use in the subbasin while providing participants with near-real time access to information on well production and groundwater levels at their wells to support irrigation management.”
Growers and landowners interested in participating in the Well Monitoring Pilot Program will work with the authorities to monitor groundwater use and water levels for three years at participating wells starting prior to the 2022 growing season.
The project is being funded through the Department of Water Resources Proposition 68 grant and is estimated to cost $66,000.
According to the release, interested parties are invited to submit a brief application describing contact information, location, cropping, and other information related to the proposed groundwater well. Following the receipt of applications, participants will be selected considering certain criteria.
The program will cover the purchase cost of a flow meter or upgrades to an existing flow meter, if needed; purchase and installation of a pressure transducer (to monitor groundwater levels); datalogger; solar panel; cellular modem; and a three-year subscription for web and mobile access to data gathered.
Participants will be responsible for installation of a flow meter per manufacturer specifications; installation of access tube for pressure transducer in well casing; monthly cellular modem costs (approximately $15 per month); and manual reporting of pumping data in the event of device failure.
Participants must agree that the well location and information collected may be made publicly available and that GSA representatives may make site visits to inspect wells, verify installation, and collect manual measurements as needed. Participants must also agree to participate for the entire three-year period.
According to the release, participants will be selected and wells monitoring equipment will be installed through May. Once selected, wells will then be monitored beginning in June through December 2024.
To complete an application, visit https://tinyurl.com/25ec28ur and complete the survey.
The deadline to submit an application is March 10.
Those located in the Glenn Groundwater Authority can get more information by contacting Lisa Hunter, program manager for the Glenn Groundwater Authority, by emailing lhunter@countyofglenn.net. Those in the Colusa Groundwater Authority can get more information by contacting Mary Fahey, program manager for the Colusa Groundwater Authority, by emailing mfahey@countyofcolusa.com. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org or https://tinyurl.com/f6mym8pj.