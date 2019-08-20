The American Cancer Society, West Region, will host the benefit show “Comedy for the Cure,” Aug. 31 at Colusa Casino Resort, featuring comedians Murray Valeriano and James Uloth.
Matthew Foor, community development manager for the Cancer Society, said all proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction will go to support the mission of the Society, to save lives.
Now a nationwide comedy tour, Uloth said he began “Comedy for the Cure” 10 years ago when he got into stand-up comedy and decided to create a cancer-focused fundraiser.
“When I was in high school I lost my friend’s mom to cancer and I had always wanted to help somehow with people facing the hardships it brings on,” Uloth said.
General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online at www.colusacasino.com or by contacting Foor. VIP tables – with seating for six people - are also available for $250.
Foor said Les Schwabb Tires in Colusa and Adventist Health and Rideout Cancer Center in Marysville have purchased 100 tickets so that cancer survivors and their caregivers can attend the event for free.
“They are offering tickets to cancer survivors at no charge, while supplies last,” Foor said.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
“I’m really looking forward to coming to the event and bringing some laughs,” Uloth said. “It’s always great to meet the volunteers who make these happen.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Matthew Foor at matthew.foor@cancer.org.