As we draw this year to a close during the coming week, we often look for opportunities to build our community through donations to local non-profit organizations serving literally tens of thousands of our neighbors in need.
This has not been an ordinary year for non-profit organizations in Yuba-Sutter, as the pandemic has totally shuttered some organizations, such as The Acting Company, our community theater.
It has greatly affected how, and even if, many organizations can provide direct services to families. It has forced cancellation of nearly all non-profit fundraising events, leaving the organizations with far less money to carry out their missions. And many organizations, such as the United Way, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs, Soroptimist Clubs, Kiwanis Clubs and others, don’t have the funds to benefit individuals and other organizations in our community.
Our local United Way has had a shocking inside look at the damage this pandemic has done to our local non-profits, as we have feedback from our 28 prominent partner agencies. In addition, we have been contracted by Yuba County to provide $400,000 in federal CARES Act funding to 62 non-profits locally – 100% of these organizations have been sharply affected, some drastically.
So, as you look at providing financial benefits to one or more non-profit organizations, I hope you will realize that the need is urgent and deep for nearly all non-profits.
You can get the contact information and mailing addresses from organization websites and Facebook pages.
Thank you for your assistance in helping keep these vital organizations alive and keeping them in a position to help what is a significant part of our local population.
(Bob Harlan is executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way.)