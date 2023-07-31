The Yuba City Planning Commission last week unanimously approved use permits for three new businesses that are expected to be at the Harter Marketplace Shopping Center: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dutch Bros Coffee and an ARCO AM/PM.

According to a city staff report, 4.48 acres at the intersection of State Route 20 and Harter Parkway has been “designated for Regional Commercial type development.” Three use permits for that development were approved last week by the commission. They include the following:

