The Yuba City Planning Commission last week unanimously approved use permits for three new businesses that are expected to be at the Harter Marketplace Shopping Center: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Dutch Bros Coffee and an ARCO AM/PM.
According to a city staff report, 4.48 acres at the intersection of State Route 20 and Harter Parkway has been “designated for Regional Commercial type development.” Three use permits for that development were approved last week by the commission. They include the following:
– ARCO AM/PM market with fueling station and an associated car wash on an adjoining parcel. The AM/PM Market will be a 5,220-square-foot single-story retail store along with an eight dispenser, 16-vehicle fueling facility under a 6,000-square-foot overhead canopy on a 1.36-acre parcel. Accompanying the convenience store and fueling station on an adjoining 0.7-acre parcel will be a 3,600-square- foot car wash with 12 self serve vacuum stations. Proposed hours of operation are 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
– Raising Cane’s Restaurant will be located on a 1.64-acre parcel and will consist of a 2,691-square-foot restaurant with an attached 1,291-square-foot outdoor covered patio. Seating will be provided for 60 people (16 indoor, 44 outdoor). The drive-through will consist of double drive through aisles providing queuing for 23 vehicles and utilizing a 1,344-square-foot double-wide vehicle drive-through canopy for food ordering and a 44-square-foot canopy over the pay/pick-up window. There will be 36 parking spaces provided. Proposed hours of operation will be from 9:30 am to 3:30 am, seven days per week.
– Dutch Bros Coffee will be located on a 0.75-acre parcel. It will consist of a 950-square-foot building with a single drive-up window served by dual queuing lanes that will accommodate 20 vehicles, as well as a pedestrian walk-up window. There will also be a 336-square-foot canopied outdoor seating area. Proposed hours of operation are 24 hours per day, seven days a week.
According to the staff report, access to these businesses will be “provided by two ingress/egresses off of Harter Parkway and three ingress/egresses from Harter Marketplace Way.” Along with internal access driveways, parking and various landscaping, the proposals also “include construction of the re-aligned Harter Marketplace Way (formerly Colusa Frontage Road).”
City staff said a traffic study was completed regarding the changes. In its findings, the city said that the study “concluded that all of the nearby major intersections would remain within acceptable levels of service for both the near term and long term (2035), provided that all of the relevant mitigation measures from those original studies are applied to these use permits on a fair-share basis.”
The study also showed that waiting distances for some of the nearby left turn lanes need to be extended.
“Conditions have been applied to accomplish this,” the staff report said.
Along with parking and other necessary additions, the design of the new buildings is considered “contemporary” and each will have their own look.
“The new buildings will consist of varying building materials including brick and other masonry, synthetic wood, stucco, glazing, and stone veneer,” the city said. “The roof mounted mechanical equipment on each building will likely not be visible from public locations.”
According to the city, the look of each building will include the following:
– AM/PM Market, fueling station and car wash: The market building roof line is articulated with three tower features and a cornice all around. The stucco walls have plane breaks and scoring lines, varying colors, and steel lattices that all add building interest. There is an attractive stone base around the building adding to the building detail. The tower over the entrance has an additional raised seam steel roof that adds to the roof articulation but also adds to strengthen the appearance of the entrance. There is a generous number of windows along the front of the building with awnings over them, adding to the building interest. The canopy over the fueling facility has raised seam steel roofing and a stone veneer base around the columns, matching it with the market. Similarly, for the car wash, it is a matching design to the market with tower features, scored and varying color stucco walls with a stone base.
– Raising Cane’s restaurant and drive through: The walls of the building consist of two types of brick with different brown tones and with differing textures and cedar-colored architectural panels. There are also windows on three sides, with awnings. There is an attached covered outdoor seating area with a half wall around it finished with natural looking materials. In the drive-up area there is a detached canopy structure covering the vehicle ordering area made up of material similar to the main building, and there is a canopy over the pay/pick-up window. It appears that there is adequate screening around the roof-top utilities, but it appears there is use of a perforated metal siding that is used for portions of the screening. A condition … requires that prior to issuance of a building permit, it be shown that the utility units not be visible through that screening.
– Dutch Bros Coffee facility and drive-through: The modern metal vertical siding on all sides is in the blue and gray colors that are characteristic of Dutch Brothers buildings. There is also a darker blue tower that adds interest to the building that is also a modern metal siding that runs horizontally. The perimeter of the buildings has a brick base, and the outdoor seating area canopy has brick columns. There is an attached metal awning over the outside seating area and awnings over the windows and drive-up window. There is no main customer entrance as there is no public indoor seating. There is, however, an outdoor-facing customer service window near the outdoor seating area for those customers not wanting to order from their vehicle.
City staff concluded that the designs presented for the new businesses meet the city’s standards and will “complement the existing commercial development in the area.”