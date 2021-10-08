On the heels of the recent California governor recall election and the calls for change to the process, the Little Hoover Commission is set to conduct a public hearing next week about the system via Zoom.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, members of the public are invited to listen to the hearing by joining online or by phone, according to a news release from the commission.
If you would like to take part online, visit https://bit.ly/3AaPGdI. To join via phone, call (888) 788-0099. The webinar ID is 955-9424-5574 and the password is 698923.
The commission recommends the public access the hearing through the Zoom app. The hearing will also be livestreamed on the commission’s Facebook page.
During the hearing, members of the public that want to make a public comment must use the raise hand feature in Zoom or send an email to littlehoover@lhc.ca.gov with a question and the phone number from which you have joined the hearing.
According to the release, public comments will be heard at the end of the hearing for 30 minutes and will be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Witnesses may be taken out of order to accommodate speakers and to maintain a quorum and the hearings may be cancelled without notice, according to the release.