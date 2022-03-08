A bill that was introduced in February that would have had a significant impact on the Sites Reservoir project in Colusa County failed to pass a state Senate committee on Tuesday, effectively killing the proposed legislation.
The bill, Senate Bill 890, was intended to ensure millions of acre-feet of water are stored during wet years instead of being flushed out to sea, a statement from California Senate Republicans previously said. It was rejected by the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee on Tuesday.
Sites Reservoir is an off-stream facility proposed north of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that captures storm water flows from the Sacramento River for release primarily in dry and critical years, the Appeal previously reported. Sites Reservoir officials have said that the project will increase California’s existing water supply by providing 1.5 million acre-feet of additional storage capacity during times of drought to benefit the environment, agriculture and communities.
State Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, said he authored the bill to help secure funding to build and repair critical water infrastructure.
“Another historic drought, billions in extra funding and legislative Democrats turn their backs on investing in critical water projects that affect the lives of all Californians? It’s absurd and irresponsible,” Nielsen said in a statement on Tuesday.
Nielsen said SB 890, which was jointly authored with Sen. Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, would have advanced the goals of Proposition 1 by making significant investments in California’s aboveground water storage and conveyance infrastructure. Specifically, he said, SB 890 would have established the Water Storage and Conveyance Fund to provide the following benefits:
– $2.6 billion to complete the funding of Sites Reservoir in Colusa County
– $685 million to repair the Friant-Kern/Delta-Mendota Canals and the San Luis Field/San Joaquin Divisions of the California Aqueduct
Nielsen said existing canal diversion and conveyance capacity in the state has degraded due to substantial land subsidence caused by regional groundwater overdraft. He said with the bill, the Legislature had the opportunity to fund critical water infrastructure projects using taxpayer revenue that has already been collected.
Nielsen said under state law, infrastructure projects may be financed using revenue from the General Fund when it exceeds the State Appropriations Limit, or Gann limit.
“California’s water storage and conveyance challenges transcend partisan divides and have been exacerbated due to the recent drought,” Borgeas, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, previously said in a statement. “Clean, reliable water in California is not only critical to our country’s economy and food supply, but also our national security. Without proper storage and conveyance investments, California cannot continue to lead the nation in food production.”