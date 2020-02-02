Domestic violence, vandalism, theft, fraud, and burglary were some of the most common crimes Yuba County Sheriff’s Office responded to in 2019.
YCSO crime analyst and public information officer Leslie Carbah compiled that information as part of the department’s contribution to the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
Some good news: Property crime in Yuba County dropped 6.1 percent and violent crime dropped 8 percent from 2018 to 2019. And all crimes listed in each category were down from 2018. Violent crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Burglary, larceny, vehicle theft, and arson are listed as property crimes. Larceny is any kind of taking of another’s property or stealing property that is not done by force or violence or fraud, according to the FBI.
Think of the topic of crime, and you are most likely to think of violent crimes ... but the most common crimes aren’t violent.
The estimated number of people who were the victims of a violent crime in Yuba County in 2019 was 34 per 10,000 people and the estimate for victims of property crimes was 139 per 10,000 people.
A look at some common varieties:
–Vehicle theft is another common crime in the area that is tracked mainly by California Highway Patrol. According to Yuba-Sutter CHP. there were 499 vehicle thefts in the unincorporated areas of the Yuba and Sutter Counties.
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said he has noticed that vehicle theft is one of the few crimes that has spikes in frequency from time to time, when groups of people go on a run of thefts before being caught.
Runyen said police respond to two types of vehicle thefts – when someone is in possession of a vehicle that is not theirs and when someone steals a car that is not theirs.
Sutter County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chad Niswonger said while it’s well known that leaving personal belongings or valuables visible inside a vehicle leads to a higher chance that the car will be broken into, people still make that mistake. Another way to protect a vehicle from theft is light.
“We notice people that have a lot of lighting don’t suffer from thefts as much,” Niswonger said. “Lighting is crucial.”
–He said lighting not only can protect a person’s car but also their home. Keeping a porch light on will discourage criminals from attempting to break in. People make the mistake of having a light but either forgetting to turn it on or turning it off because they don’t think it acts as a deterrent, Niswonger said.
Carbah said most thefts from vehicles or residential structures are crimes of opportunity. She said many of the residential burglaries the department responds to are because of unlocked garden sheds, shops and garages or open doors.
“Some basic crime prevention can go a long way in avoiding being a victim,” Carbah said via email. “It might not always stop the thief, but they are most likely to go for the easiest and least risky target.”
One tip Carbah provided to avoid being the victim of a crime when going on vacation is waiting to post pictures on social media until after returning from the trip.
“Don’t advertise when you aren’t home,” Carbah said.
The holiday season and around school graduations are two of the times during the year when there is an increase in thefts because criminals know more people are shopping and more items are more likely to be left in cars, according to Niswonger.
–Along with crimes of opportunity, Niswonger said some criminals go out looking for specific items to steal. He said scrap metal is an item some criminals target. However, since the price of scrap metal has dropped, that has reduced those types of crimes but that does not mean they still don’t happen.
“We still have thieves that target pumps and equipment,” Niswonger said.
Runyen said having a surveillance or alarm system installed at a residence is a great way to deter criminals from possibly committing a crime. He said law enforcement agencies in both counties deal with a similar types of crimes.
–When it comes to domestic violence calls, Runyen said they are common with at least one call almost every day. Not every call ends up in an arrest and depends on the situation.
“It’s kind of a discretionary thing,” Runyen said.
A verbal argument will usually not result in an arrest but if there are injuries he said officers are compelled to make an arrest. If police are called to the same house to deal with the same conflict, there is a greater chance that an arrest might be made.
–Vandalism in the area is not usually done randomly but rather happens as a result of a personal conflict, according to Runyen. Unlike vehicle thefts, he described vandalism as a crime of intent. Niswonger said the vandalism he sees is the result of other crimes taking place. That could include damage to windows or other parts of a home during a burglary.
“We don’t have people vandalizing things out of anger,” Niswonger said.
–If someone ends up being the victim of a crime, the most important thing to do is report it to law enforcement immediately, before possibly contaminating the crime scene, Carbah said. She used the example of someone’s car being broken into and someone discovering it in the morning.
“Don’t enter the vehicle and go through it, handling the surfaces that we may need to process for evidence,” Carbah said.
Reporting a crime to law enforcement means calling the applicable agency directly rather than reaching out or posting via social media. Carbah said the sheriff’s office sees crimes and videos posted online that were not reported to the department.
“You could even be harming your case by doing so if you do later report the crime officially,” Carbah said.
Knowing the make, model or serial number of property is key to having stolen items returned the right person if recovered, according to Carbah. Not having that information makes it difficult for law enforcement to know exactly what should be returned to the correct victim.
–Niswonger said people should not think law enforcement is too busy or a crime is too insignificant and therefore not report it. Even a seemingly small crime could be part of a larger trend and if these crimes go unreported, law enforcement will not know there is a problem.
“We rely on the neighborhood to look out for itself,” Niswonger said.
He said people in the neighborhood will know better than the police officer just driving through about what is out of place in a specific community and will be better able to spot things that are out of place.
“A thousand pairs of eyes are better than one,” Niswonger said.