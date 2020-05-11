Two phone lines and two emails have been set up by Yuba-Sutter Bi-County Health to assist businesses and residents with questions about the new local order that went into effect last week.
One phone line and email is for businesses with questions about complying with the order and the other is a community compliance line, or complaint line, that allows residents, employees or business owners to notify officials of businesses that are not complying. The phone lines and emails were set up last week after the new order took effect.
“Our goal really has been to educate,” said Yuba County Code Enforcement Supervisor Melanie Marquez, who is monitoring the complaint line and email.
Marquez said business owners can call to make sure they are following the protocols set by the new order, as well as request resources like signs to put up at their business and get answers to any questions they might have.
“I would say that they’ve been pretty steady, both of them,” Marquez said. “I wouldn’t say that we’ve had a flood of calls but definitely as the week progressed and I believe the word was getting out more about it, our call volume did increase.”
Yuba County Director of Environmental Health Clark Pickell said not many businesses have been reaching out with specific questions, but instead are calling to see if they fall under the new order such as dance studios or other non-traditional businesses. He said the complaint line has received more calls and emails.
Marquez said the most common complaint is from residents about people not wearing facial coverings when out in public.
“Complaints come in here to Yuba County; they are triaged and they are logged as complaints and then when we get serious issues or violations that need to be looked into or addressed or if we have multiple complaints about a single location they are sent out to that jurisdiction,” Marquez said.
The business resource compliance line can be reached at 749-5648 or by email at covidcompliance@co.yuba.ca.us. The community compliance line or complaint line’s number is 749-5639. It can be reached by email at covidcomplaints@co.yuba.ca.us.
Calls to the Yuba-Sutter Call Center have decreased since the new phone lines and emails were set up, according to Yuba County media and community relations coordinator Russ Brown. On Monday, four people were working in the call center.
“Our busiest days are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays when the call center takes in food requests for vulnerable seniors, on behalf of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank,” Brown said via email.
Since the call center opened in early March, it has received over 4,000 calls, according to Brown.