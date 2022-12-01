The Tri-Counties Community Center has been buzzing with activity over the past few months and is gearing up for the return of “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
This free family event will feature a meet-and-greet session with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating and ornament making stations, games, holiday shopping, gift wrapping, and more. Each child that meets with Santa will be rewarded with a small stocking stuffed with goodies and there will be plenty of photo taking opportunities throughout the event.
Peggy DeHaan, the center’s head of events and fundraising, has been working hard to ensure the festivities take off without a hitch. Donations have been gathered from some big brand stores as well as local favorites like Stephens Farmhouse. The center’s snack bar will be transformed into Mrs. Claus’s Bake Shoppe for the day with plenty of sweets, cider, and hot cocoa for sale.
Over the past few years, a small but mighty board of community members has worked to transform the Tri-Counties Community Center, formerly known as the Marysville Civic Center and the Allyn Scott Youth and Community Center, into a safe harbor with a focus on programs that strengthen the family unit.
“We believe that strengthening the family strengthens the community,” said DeHaan. “And that’s what we’ve adopted as our motto and philosophy here.”
During DeHaan’s time as president, the building underwent some major upgrades and renovations to bring things up to code and ensure the safety and comfort of its patrons. SAYLove stepped in to help volunteers clear out years worth of accumulated items and make room for the center’s new beginning. Old storage rooms were transformed into working offices and a playroom designed for toddlers, infants, and nursing mothers was added.
“We saw some parents struggling to keep their little ones occupied while their older children participated in the other activities here,” explained DeHaan. “So we made a special place with toys, a changing table, and other things to help make it easier for everyone.”
This new addition was made possible through a grant provided by First 5 Yuba County. Next on the list, the board is currently looking to raise funds and replace the old tile and carpet flooring throughout the lobby and gaming area.
The center regularly hosts special events and weekly programs in addition to offering ballroom rentals to those seeking a large venue. Programs offered at the facility include roller skating, bingo, art classes, game nights, archery, gymnastics, fencing, karate, and courses in traditional ecological knowledge.
The Tri-Counties Community Center serves families and community members living in Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties. It is the only civic center within the region and is operated entirely by volunteers.
To learn more, call 530-443-2873, or follow the group’s Facebook page by searching “TriCCforme.” The center is located at 1830 B St. in Marysville across from the Marysville High School. Those interested in renting the facility can email Pat Bennett at finnance.mycc@gmail.com.