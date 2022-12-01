CommunityCenter1.jpg

Peggy and Harry DeHaan, board members of the Tri-Counties Community Center, dress as Mr. and Mrs. Claus during last year’s holiday event at the community center in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Tri-Counties Community Center

The Tri-Counties Community Center has been buzzing with activity over the past few months and is gearing up for the return of “Santa’s Winter Wonderland” starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

This free family event will feature a meet-and-greet session with Santa and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating and ornament making stations, games, holiday shopping, gift wrapping, and more. Each child that meets with Santa will be rewarded with a small stocking stuffed with goodies and there will be plenty of photo taking opportunities throughout the event. 

