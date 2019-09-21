Wheatland High School Senior Philip Sumayang woke up early Saturday to participate in the annual clean up of the Yuba River.
He saw the local event, which is put on by Yuba County as part of the broader California Coastal Cleanup Day, as an opportunity to do some community service on an area that could use the attention, that being the Shad Pad area of the river bottoms between Marysville and Linda.
“As small of an act as you think it is, it can really make a big impact on things,” Sumayang said. “I think community service is important. If you don’t think there is an opportunity to do something that will make the community better, make your own opportunity.”
Sumayang was one of about 130 community members who scoured the riverbank just east of the E Street Bridge looking for trash and debris. Many of the participants were students from area schools -- Marysville High School, Lindhurst High School, Yuba City High School and River Valley High School. They gathered debris in teams and placed the bags full of trash in piles for county workers to come by and dispose of.
The local event, which has been held annually for over a decade, ran from about 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Yuba City residents James and Laura Anderson have participated in these sorts of events since the 1970s. While doing their part to keep the environment clean is important to them, they said another reason they participate is to keep the Yuba River clean for their four grandsons, who fish and kayak on the river frequently.
“We just love to see the community coming together to do something that will improve the area for everyone,” James Anderson said.
For the past several years, the South Yuba River Citizens League has partnered with the county on its annual cleanup event. The organization has held its own Yuba River Cleanup for the past 22 years, and this year saw volunteers spread across 35 sites throughout the watershed, including the Shad Pad. Executive Director Melinda Booth said Saturday’s efforts were expected to bring in about 14,000 pounds of trash.
“It’s important to have these cleanup events before the rains because otherwise the trash and debris would just find its way into the river and downstream,” Booth said.
Her team regularly encourages recreationists that frequent the Yuba River to do their part in keeping it clean. She said it comes down to increasing people’s knowledge about the importance of protecting the river.
“Every summer, we recommend to people going down to the river to leave it better than they found it. That could mean taking an extra bag with you to pick up some trash and pack it out,” she said.
Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County, said the event was put together by Environmental Health, Code Enforcement and the Community Development Services Agency. Recology Yuba-Sutter dropped off large bins at the Shad Pad area to help in disposing of the trash collected during the event.
“A lot of people who live here remember a time when the river was pristine. So, we don’t want to forget that the river can get back to that, and the only way to do that is to do our part in cleaning it up,” Brown said.