After the beloved swing of a local autistic teen was stolen last week, members of the Yuba-Sutter community rallied together to replace the play equipment and show him some compassion during trying times.
“I wanted to make a positive out of a negative,” said Denise Rix, who purchased the new swing and organized a caravan to drive by after it was installed.
Rix said she learned of the stolen swing after reading a post on NextDoor – a social networking service designed to connect neighbors. Yuba City resident Mary McGinnis had posted on the network to express her frustration that someone had taken the swing from her yard because it was so important to her 18-year-old autistic son, Alex.
“Not only did they steal his swing, they stole something precious to him that brought him a ton of joy,” said Rix. “When something like that gets stolen, it’s not just about the materialistic thing. It affects you spiritually.”
According to Rix, McGinnis said her son would spend hours kneeling on his saucer swing everyday and it was one of his favorite things to do.
“Alex loved sitting in his swing daily watching the cars on the freeway and people going by,” said Rix. “He’d wave at them, smile and be in his happy place.”
The post gained much attention on the site, with more than 300 comments. Several people offered to buy a new swing, according to Rix, but McGinnis would decline the offers because “she did not want anyone to be financially impacted during these times.”
Rix said she decided to purchase the swing anyway.
“When you have the means to help, you help,” said Rix.
Alex’s new swing was installed on Tuesday afternoon, just before the caravan began.
According to Rix, about 10 cars were included in the procession past the McGinnis residence, led by a Yuba City Police car with flashing lights and sirens. Many of the cars were also decorated with lights and signs of encouragement for Alex.
Several of the people involved in the caravan brought gifts for the family as well, and Alex handed out “thank you” candy canes.
Rix said she was amazed to see how the community pulled together to help Alex even though none of them had met him prior to hearing about his stolen swing.
“This was all about seeing that smile and hearing him vocal,” said Rix of the non-verbal teen. “Something as simple as a swing brought much joy to him.”
According to Rix, Alex spent more than two hours on his new swing that afternoon.
“His smile was brighter than the full moon that day,” said Rix’s husband Paul.
Rix said she plans to continue visiting the McGinnis family to get to know them better and hopes that this experience will be a lesson to some.
“I hope people think before they just take stuff,” said Rix. “You never know what something means to someone.”