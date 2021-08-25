Caltrans plans to host two community open house events in September to gather public input about a proposed long-term safety project on State Highway 99 in the Lomo Crossing area between Yuba City and Live Oak.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the department is exploring four alternatives for a long-term safety project to reduce the number and severity of collisions around the intersection of State Highway 99 and Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road.
The first meeting will be an outdoor, in-person event on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Lomo Cold Storage, 6005 Highway 99, Live Oak, from 6-7:30 p.m.
“Community members can view displays with project alternatives and review maps and other materials,” a release issued by Caltrans District 3 said. “Caltrans staff members will be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public.”
According to the release, the in-person event is subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings.
The following week, Caltrans will host a virtual open house via Cisco WebEx on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m.
“During the presentation, community members will learn about the project alternatives, view displays and maps and learn where they can submit comments,” the release said.
Caltrans staff members will be in attendance at the online meeting, as well, to answer questions and receive feedback from the community.
The virtual meeting can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/3CMCFtd from a computer or mobile device and a WebEx account is not required. Those interested in attending can also call in to listen to the meeting via telephone by calling 1-408-418-9388 and entering meeting number: 146 946 0215 and passcode: Lomo99.
“WebEx phone attendees will not be able to view the presentation and will remain muted,” the release said. “Those wishing to ask questions are advised to utilize the conference call option.”
To submit questions or comments via conference call, dial 1-888-570-6350 and enter participant code: 4170217. While those utilizing the conference call will not be able to view the presentation or interact with presenters directly, a Caltrans staff member will be available to pass along the information.
For more information, visit the CaltransDistrict3 Facebook page.