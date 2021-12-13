Strapped with their best holiday gear and hot chocolate and coffee mugs, hundreds of families and residents made their way to Olivehurst Avenue on Saturday for the return of the 52nd Olivehurst Christmas Parade.
The parade gathering is one of two of the biggest community events for SoYouCan -- with the other being the 10th Christmas Giveaway where 400 families will be provided Christmas cheer and gifts courtesy of donations from the Yuba-Sutter region.
SoYouCan board member Angie Gates said new, unwrapped toy donations will be accepted through Dec. 18 at theYuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. At that point, Gates said all donations will be delivered to the families in need.
Gates said those interested in volunteering can come to the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City, on Friday at 10 a.m. to help unload donations and set up tables.
Many in the community feel the Christmas season begins with its towns’ parades – something that did not happen all across the region last year.
“(Christmas) didn’t feel the same last year,” said Sara Barnes, a 20-year resident of Linda, during the parade. “I have two kids and four grandchildren and (parades) encourage everyone to get together even for a few minutes.”
The parade, and its theme Polar Express, marched its 40 entries four blocks down Olivehurst Avenue to the cheers of hundreds lined on each side of the street.
There were children hurriedly grabbing candy dropped from the floats, parents keeping an eye on their little ones while also enjoying what came down their street.
Barnes enjoys many of Yuba-Sutter’s community events, including the numerous parades that roll through downtown Marysville and gatherings in Yuba City, as well.
“It puts smiles on (people’s) faces,” Barnes said.
Stephanie Evans, a resident of Yuba County for over 40 years, was a first-time Olivehurst parade-goer because her family was participating in it this year.
Evans loves that it is during the day as opposed to the Marysville parade at night, because it allows for more public interaction.
“You can see the floats and people that you’re talking to,” Evans said.
Once the parade comes to a close, which it did in about an hour on Saturday, families then move forward with the rest of their Christmas preparations for the annual holiday.
“I love it,” said Jamie Ries of Marysville. “It gets me in the mood to finish decorating the house and shopping.”
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, call Gates at 530-415-0145, email SoYouCanYuba@hotmail.com or message SoYouCan on Facebook.