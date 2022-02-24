Spurred by a racial incident in late December 2021, a community forum is slated to take place Saturday in Wheatland to address issues of racism in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Maree Gauper, a volunteer with the American Clergy Leadership Conference, helped to coordinate the event in response to pictures that circulated on social media in December of Wheatland Union High School students with white supremacist symbols drawn on their bodies and the display of a white supremacist hand gesture.
The images that circulated at the time showed the students with SS bolts or swastikas displayed on their skin. One student also could be seen displaying an “OK” symbol – a hand gesture that has recently been associated with white supremacist hate groups.
“This is our home, our kids went to school here. It just made me really sad because it wasn’t just local media, it was national and world news,” Gauper said. “It’s so sad and it’s so embarrassing.”
Gauper said she was especially disappointed with some area churches who didn’t voice concern about the hateful imagery after the incident occurred.
“It disturbed me that nobody from the churches were speaking out,” she said.
Because of what Gauper saw as a lack of action by community faith leaders, Gauper sought to create a forum where representatives of area churches could join in a discussion about racism in Yuba-Sutter and, perhaps, how to combat it.
“I want local churches just to speak out and take a stand and let everybody who wants to know, that no, that’s not what Christianity is all about,” Gauper said. “People that know what’s right, make that clear and proclaim it. This is not what we’re about and this is not what Christianity is about. It’s about loving one another. Words have power.”
Gauper stressed that those pictures that circulated do not represent the Wheatland she has come to know and love. She said the area has become more diverse over the years because of Beale Air Force Base and more outsiders “coming and mingling” with established longtime locals. She even pointed to the fact that Wheatland had what is believed to be the first African-American mayor west of the Mississippi, Edward Duplex.
“We were proud of that fact,” Gauper said.
Other racism-related incidents have occurred in the area since those pictures of the Wheatland students went viral. In January, a mural inside a pedestrian tunnel near Marysville High School was defaced with swastikas, the letters KKK (Ku Klux Klan) and derogatory terms against Black people.
Most recently, a Yuba City Unified School District employee was arrested for alleged hate speech involving threats toward a Black softball coach at Marysville High School.
During Saturday’s forum, Gauper said she will have a panel session for invited speakers to address those that attend and she also plans on having a question and answer session involving the audience. A huge goal for Gauper also is to present a resolution and proclamation to have local clergy resolve to visit each other’s churches to learn more about one another and the people who attend.
Saturday’s forum will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Pioneer Hall at the corner of 4th and B streets in Wheatland. Those taking part in the panel discussion include Carl L. Dorn Sr., pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church; Dr. James Mariner, a retired Anglican priest, former Dean of Students at Marysville High School and member of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corp.; and other faith leaders in the community.
The forum is free to attend and Gauper said there will be refreshments for those that come.