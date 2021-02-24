With spring right around the corner, the Artisan Community Garden in Yuba City is now renting garden plots.
“Kids love to play in our mud kitchen and there’s space to run around and learn all about nature,” said Amber Milner, director of the Artisan Community Garden. “We have families, groups and individuals who rent plots – this space is for everyone!”
Two plot sizes are available to rent: a 7’ x 4’ plot for $65 per year and a 4’ x 4’ for $50 per year.
Plot prices include soil, water, tools and access to the garden seven days a week from sunup to sundown.
The Artisan Community Garden is located at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
For more information, email artisancommunitygarden@gmail.com.