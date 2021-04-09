A community garden was recently established in Sutter that will provide produce to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank to assist area residents in need.
The garden was established by the 4G Foundation, in partnership with the food bank, as part of a local Plant, Grow, Share a Row program, which is a campaign that sees communities establish community gardens to feed the hungry. The effort will also be used as an educational tool and will donate anywhere from 10 percent to 100 percent of the yield to the local food bank.
“The 4G Foundation is committed to helping others, and the new community garden and our partnership with the food bank are vehicles in doing just that,” said Jerry Handy, 4G Foundation CEO and founder, in a press release.
The garden is approximately 1/2 of an acre on the property of Butte Star Ranch. Donated fruit and vegetables from the garden will be loaded onto refrigerated trucks and transported to the food bank’s warehouse in Yuba City, where it will be processed.
The fresh produce will then be distributed to people in the community through the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Community Partner Agencies (church food pantries, shelters, congregate meals, etc.) and distributed to over 20 monthly food distribution sites. The food bank is a resource to about 24,000 residents facing food insecurity in the area.
“Produce remains inaccessible to those on a tight grocery budget, and thanks to the support of generous partners like the 4G Foundation, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank can provide nutritious choices to those in need,” said Michelle Downing, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, in a press release.
Local residents in need of food assistance can access more information about the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank at www.facebook.com/ysfoodbank or by calling 634-3834.
For more information about sponsoring the community garden or to volunteer, contact Jerry Handy at jerry@4j.com.