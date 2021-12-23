The holidays are upon us and multiple community events are planned today and tomorrow in Colusa to celebrate the season.
To kick off the holiday weekend, several churches in Colusa County have teamed up to host a Christmas Eve Smores event today in the parking lot at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth St., Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Dollie Burgess, office manager of First Presbyterian Church in Colusa, said normally the church would host a Christmas Eve service but this year church officials decided to extend an offer to other churches in the county to host an event together.
“We wanted to bring all the churches together as one,” said Burgess.
The Christmas Eve event will include a celebration of the Christmas story and the singing of carols. Burgess said there will be fire pits onsite to roast s’mores and hot chocolate or cider will be available.
“It will be a fun gathering to celebrate the Christmas story and the event is open to everybody,” said Burgess.
Those that attend are advised to dress warm and to bring a chair and flashlight.
For more information, call First Presbyterian Church of Colusa at 530-458-2802 or email fpc.colusa@gmail.com.
The annual Yuletide Dinner in Colusa will be served on Christmas Day, with modifications, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s feast will be served to-go and can be picked up at Friendship Hall at the Trinity Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday.
“At this point, we have plenty of volunteers, plenty of turkeys and plenty of pies and donations, so we’re hoping for a good turnout for take-out meals,” said organizer Elizabeth Yerxa.
According to organizers, this free holiday meal is open to the community.
Meal delivery is also available for those unable to travel and will be distributed countywide by Meals on Wheels from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
To order a meal, call 530-908-7479.
For more information, contact Yerxa at 530-228-5339.