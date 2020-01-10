Listening to community questions and concerns and building relationships with community members are two of the goals of Coffee with a Cop events put on by the Marysville Police Department.
Marysville Police Sgt. Nelson Magana, coordinator of Coffee with a Cop, said it offers the community an opportunity to bring any questions or concerns they have and learn about what the department is doing in the community.
“It’s an opportunity to get with the community on a friendly level,” Magana said.
The event allows for an open forum – there’s no agenda – and after the group discussion, people can talk one-on-one with officers, he said.
Marysville Police Chief Chris Sachs said it’s also about connecting with the community and listening to their concerns.
“It’s a time to mingle with the community and helps us connect,” Sachs said. “... It builds community trust and just builds those relationships.”
Each event is hosted by a different local business or agency. The Yuba County Office of Education hosted this month’s gathering at the Yuba County One Stop on Friday morning – with coffee and pastries available for attendees.
Francisco Reveles, superintendent of the Yuba County Office of Education, said it goes with one of the priorities of the office of education – networking with key agencies – and they often work with law enforcement.
Amy Nore, communications coordinator with the Yuba County Office of Education, said she’s enjoyed the fact that this is a way for community members to share concerns with law enforcement that they may not be aware of.
During the Coffee with a Cop event on Friday, community members asked questions and shared concerns about things like homelessness and department equipment – some also thanked the department for the officers’ work.
Magana and Sachs responded to concerns and questions and also talked about department improvements and work that they’re doing as a department.
Coffee with a Cop events take place on the second Friday of each month, Magana said. He said they’re also looking for local businesses or agencies willing to host events. Those interested can contact Magana at nmagana@marysvillepd.org.
To find out when and where the next Coffee with a Cop event will be, visit the Marysville Police Department Facebook page.