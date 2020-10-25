Yuba City recently put up nearly 80 banners on light poles along the new Fifth Street Bridge and Bridge Street corridor to honor local veterans and active military from the Yuba-Sutter area.
Bill Fortna said he was amazed at how the banners turned out. He sponsored three banners for family members — his uncles, William Meier (Navy) and Arthur Meier (Army), and his aunt, Addie Meier (Army) — all of which served during World War II.
He never got to meet his uncles, who both drowned in the 1955 flood while helping put down sandbags along the Feather River levee when it broke near Shanghai Bend. Fortna, who was named after both men, was born a year later, and his aunt made sure he would remember his uncles.
“I’m almost 65, and the guys who fought in World War I and World War II were still around when I was young, so I got to hear a lot about their experiences. But they aren’t around as much anymore,” Fortna said. “I’m just afraid that they are being forgotten as time goes on, so this sort of thing helps keep their memories alive.”
Each of the Hometown Heroes banners were sponsored by members of the community and include pictures and information about the individual veteran or active duty member. A couple dozen were put up back in late August but were quickly taken down after issues were found with the banners’ seams. Following the latest round of banners, more are expected to go up in the future, with the city planning on continuing the program through May 2021.
When Julie Morehead heard about the new program the city was planning, she jumped at the opportunity to honor her stepdad, U.S. Army Sgt. Donald Cornett, who served during Vietnam.
“I just think it’s a great thing because a lot of those people aren’t really recognized,” Morehead said. “They really don’t get the recognition they deserve, so this was a way for us to do that.”
She kept it a secret from Cornett while she was setting it up. Once the banner went up she told him to drive down the stretch of Bridge Street where it’s located. When he saw it, he pulled over and took pictures to send to friends and family. She bets he’s been there every day since it’s been up.
“These individuals served our country, and even if they might not be serving right now, what they did made a huge impact on our country and our lives today,” Morehead said. “The benefits of their service don’t go away the day they quit, and all of us as Americans that didn’t serve get to reap those benefits.”
Tom Walther sponsored a banner for U.S. Army Sgt. Michael A. Nichols who served during the Vietnam conflict, as well as U.S. Army Sgt. Obie B. Wickersham, who served during World War II and the Korean War. As a U.S. Air Force veteran himself, Walther has his own banner up along the bridge.
“I think it’s so important to recognize our veterans, especially those that fought in wars like Mike and Obie,” Walther said. “I also saw mine while driving the other day. What a wonderful tribute the city has done for local veterans and active military.”
While this year’s Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade in Marysville has been cancelled due to COVID-19, the banner program allows community members an opportunity to learn about some of the local men and women who fought for the freedoms shared today.
To view a map of where each banner is located, go tohttps://bit.ly/3lJdKhU.