A panel of community leaders will discuss the importance of public art to the vitality of a community during an event tonight put on by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.
Confirmed participants will include Marysville City Councilman Stuart Gilchrist, Yuba City Councilman Shon Harris, Wheatland City Manager Jim Goodwin, Yuba County Supervisor Don Blaser, and Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders.
The virtual event is part of a series of community conversations Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has put on since 2020 that touch on various topics.
The Public Art Leadership Conversation will be held virtually on the group’s Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. and will be available for viewing on the social media platform and on YouTube afterwards.
For more information about other 2021 programs during Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s 40th anniversary year, contact 742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.