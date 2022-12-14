In a joint effort to provide gifts and necessities to homeless children and families in need, Agents of Change and Marysville Joint Unified School District will distribute gifts, food boxes and pajamas to selected families on Friday.
James Moralez, a probation programs manager and current leader for Agents of Change, said that his organization and the school district have partnered together for the past several years to ensure that homeless, or near homeless, children in the community receive gifts for the holidays.
The children selected for the program are either Marysville Joint Unified students or their siblings. The district helped to identify struggling families, many of whom meet the definition of homelessness, Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown said.
This year, the program was able to sponsor 107 kids, and Yuba County management staff were able to purchase several gifts for each child, Moralez said.
Wish lists included traditional gifts and toys as well as necessities such as shoes and bedding. Brown said that two boys selected for the program simply asked for their own beds. Both boys received twin sized beds from a pair of IT managers with the help of community partners like Don’s Furniture Warehouse in Yuba City.
The beds were assembled at the boys’ home on Tuesday, Brown said.
A drive through giveaway to distribute gifts to each family will be held on Friday at Local Union 228 located at 1015 Yuba St. in Marysville. Gifts that are not picked up will be delivered to the families, Moralez said.
A number of county staff members will participate to help distribute gifts and fill food boxes to help each family celebrate the holidays, Brown said.
“Agents of Change’s mission is to help children and families in the Yuba-Sutter area. Any time there is an avenue where we can create or support other community initiatives, we will get behind it,” Moralez said.