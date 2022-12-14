In a joint effort to provide gifts and necessities to homeless children and families in need, Agents of Change and Marysville Joint Unified School District will distribute gifts, food boxes and pajamas to selected families on Friday.

James Moralez, a probation programs manager and current leader for Agents of Change, said that his organization and the school district have partnered together for the past several years to ensure that homeless, or near homeless, children in the community receive gifts for the holidays.

