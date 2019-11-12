The Yuba Watershed Protection and Fire Safe Council is planning a meeting later this month to talk about available programs and upgrades that can help local residents make their homes and property more fire safe.
The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 21, will include two guest speakers.
Nicole Roldan-Leben, who is with the United State Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development, will give a presentation on grants and low-interest loan programs that are designed to help residents pay for home fire-safe upgrades and to improve their defensible space.
Dr. Kate Wilkin, forestry, fire science and natural resource advisor for the local branch of UC Cooperative Extension, will provide information on fire-resistant upgrades and treatments that residents can implement to their homes and property.
In addition, information will be presented regarding a new Fire Safe Council Defensible Space Advisor Program, where volunteers will be trained to review properties on how to become better protected from fires.
The Nov. 21 meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be at the Brownsville Community Center – 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville. Doors open at 6 p.m.