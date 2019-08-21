Sutter County is organizing a community meeting tonight for residents interested in learning more about Better Way, an emergency shelter for homeless individuals that will be located along Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City.
“There has been some interest expressed in what this project is going to be and how it is going to be operated, so we are having this meeting to update residents on our plans,” said Chuck Smith, public information officer for Sutter County.
Better Way will be located behind the Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health offices in Yuba City and is expected to open in mid-September. It will include 20 small sheds with bed space for up to 40 homeless individuals to stay temporarily while they seek transitional or permanent housing. The facility will include 24-hour security and will have a fence around its perimeter.
The county plans to run the facility for the first several months of operation. After about six months, they plan to request proposals from organizations interested in overseeing operations, Smith said.
County staff, including members of Health and Human Services, will be on hand during tonight’s meeting to update residents and answer questions.
“We want residents to be able to ask any questions they might have about the operation, and we want to provide an opportunity for them to express any concerns they might have,” Smith said.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be at the Sutter County Veteran’s Hall – 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.