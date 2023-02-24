A community meeting to discuss Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter’s next possible housing project, Merriment Village, will be held on Tuesday.

The 217-unit affordable housing apartment complex has been proposed to fill a vacant property on the east side of N. Walton Avenue near Franklin Road in Yuba City. Property owners and residents near the property are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed project and provide feedback to officials.

