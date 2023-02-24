A community meeting to discuss Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter’s next possible housing project, Merriment Village, will be held on Tuesday.
The 217-unit affordable housing apartment complex has been proposed to fill a vacant property on the east side of N. Walton Avenue near Franklin Road in Yuba City. Property owners and residents near the property are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed project and provide feedback to officials.
Merriment Village is one of several housing projects that Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter is pursuing to address a growing need for affordable housing options in the community.
Recently, the nonprofit organization received over $7 million in grant funding to develop a project intended for families in Olivehurst, the Appeal previously reported.
The funds will cover the first stage of development for a 124-unit affordable “Multi-Family Housing Project” on 2nd Avenue and Chestnut Road in Olivehurst.
Along with the anticipated family housing project, Habitat is nearing completion on two other projects: a facility for low-income vulnerable individuals and a 33-unit apartment complex in Orland, the Appeal previously reported. Both of these projects are expected to be completed in April.
Earlier this month, Habitat for Humanity also began seeking to build a housing community for low-income seniors. The 20-unit retirement community would be placed near the proposed Merriment Village site on a vacant property along S. Walton Avenue.
Depending on when designs for the project are approved, officials anticipate completing the senior housing community by spring or summer in 2024.
The community meeting to discuss Merriment Village will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City. Questions about the meeting can be directed to Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley at 530-822-4602 or dlangly@yubacity.net.