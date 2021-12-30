Known fondly around town as “the tulip lady,” 93-year-old Wheatland resident Pearl Graham can rest a bit easier these days thanks to the efforts of her local community.
“This is one of the best Christmas’ I have ever had,” said Graham. “I feel like queen for a day.”
Just a few weeks earlier, Graham was living under a pile of wet blankets at her home on Fourth Street in Wheatland. While the heat was still on in the home, a section of the roof and two walls had been torn off for repairs.
When the recent heavy storms passed through the region, several neighbors became concerned about Graham’s health and safety.
Tami Holland-Davis, a local realtor and friend of Graham, said she started to receive calls from neighbors in the area because they knew she was friends with Graham, but due to the condition of the house and the fact that Graham is wheelchair bound, Holland-Davis said she could not believe that Graham would still be inside the residence.
“I drove by a couple of times to check in and thought, ‘there is no way she is still in that house,’” said Holland-Davis. “Knowing now that she was in there then just breaks my heart.”
Holland-Davis teamed up with fellow realtors Sharon Bradshaw and Kelly Zimmerman to investigate the situation further.
When they reached out to the Wheatland Fire Department, they were told that Graham was in fact inside the residence still and several calls to Adult Protective Services had already been attempted but no response had been received at that time.
From there, Zimmerman said the three realtors set to work to create a plan to get Graham out of the home and into a warm, dry and safe location.
Holland-Davis went to the Fourth Street residence on Dec. 14 and found Graham nearly frozen to death and trying to warm herself under a heap of damp blankets and wearing soaking wet socks. After calling for her with no response and seeing her empty wheelchair, Holland-Davis said she started peeling back the wet blankets on Graham’s bed until she saw her little eyes looking back and she whispered, “can you help me?”
“I remember all that rain tumbling down,” said Graham. “I was cold.”
Holland-Davis said when she entered the home that day, all of the furniture was soaked and there was at least two to three inches of water on the floor.
“The heavy rain had ruined everything,” said Holland-Davis.
Instantly, Holland-Davis said she called her fellow realtors, who both rushed over with their husbands.
“I asked her what we could do and she just said take me someplace warm,” said Holland-Davis.
Together, they got Graham out of the cold, wet house and into warm clothing and a hotel room in Yuba City. Holland-Davis said it took a couple of days for Graham to “thaw out” and start feeling like herself again.
Zimmerman said they learned through talks with Graham that she had reached out to her Yuba County IHSS caregiver the day that the roof was gone and asked her for help.
“The caregiver came and saw the missing roof that day and did not return,” said Zimmerman. “During the approximately eight-plus days that Pearl was left uncared for she suffered extremely low temperatures and even talked about rain splashing on her face and hair while she tried to sleep. The contents of the home are water logged and there are puddles of water on the floors. It is a miracle that this elderly woman survived this horrible ordeal.”
After getting Graham settled in, the trio started making calls to local officials, including Yuba County APS and local IHSS offices. Zimmerman took to social media to send out the call of action to help Graham after two days with no luck on the phone. Holland-Davis said they received several inquiries soon after, including a call from Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford and the ball got rolling.
Holland-Davis said the South Yuba Soroptimist Club was the first organization that donated funds to get Graham set up at the Travelodge in Yuba City the first few nights.
Several residents and community organizations in Wheatland stepped up to help as well, and the group was able to move Graham to an ADA hotel room in Linda.
Holland-Davis said Graham has warm, dry clothing, food and now gets dinner delivered every day and the trio take turns checking in on her. The staff at the hotel also does a great job of checking in on Graham, said Holland-Davis.
Because the hotel room is just a temporary solution, the trio worked to get Graham a permanent residence and, miraculously, Holland-Davis said they were able to get Graham an apartment in Wheatland and the unit will be ready in mid-January.
According to Holland-Davis, the Home Safe Program – which supports the safety and housing stability of individuals involved in Adult Protective Services – has paid for Graham to stay at the hotel for 16 more days, so she will be able to stay there until her new home is ready.
Once she moves into her new home, Graham will still need a few things such as a specialty bed and new wheelchair, but Holland-Davis said they were already planning to help her get everything she needs.
“I am adopting her,” said Holland-Davis. “This is not just a one time thing. We are here to help Pearl for the rest of her life.”
Graham said while she is apprehensive to leave the home she has lived in for more than 50 years, she is excited about having a housewarming party where she plans to dance.
“I love parties,” said Graham.
Holland-Davis said the Wheatland Fire Department and the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. examined Graham’s residence after she left and have deemed it inhabitable.
At this time, there is also an ongoing investigation into this incident.
“Yuba County Health & Human Services understands and appreciates the interest in the wellbeing of a neighbor,” said Rachel Abbott, Yuba County Media and Community Relations specialist. “However, due to privacy laws, HHS cannot discuss potential cases or actions. Nevertheless, HHS remains committed to continuing its work in ensuring the health and safety of its residents.”
Graham said she is grateful for the help of Holland-Davis, Bradshaw, Zimmerman and the entire community that came together for her in her time of need.
“Thanks to all of the people of Wheatland, Marysville and Yuba City that have helped me at this time when things went so bad for me,” said Graham.
Holland-Davis said she hopes this experience will prevent other seniors in the area from going through a similar situation. In keeping with these efforts, Zimmerman will soon be establishing a senior phone helpline and email for individuals to reach out to if they are in need of help.
The South Yuba Soroptimist Club is also accepting monetary donations to help designated, displaced elderly residents through the transition to comfort and safety. Donations can be dropped off at eXp Realty, 1920 State Route 65, Suite 140, Wheatland, through Venmo to SI South Yuba, with a memo of “comfort and safety” or by mail to SISY, P.O. Box 1518, Wheatland, CA 95692.