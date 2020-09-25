Friends, family and Yuba-Sutter community members, many in the arts community, are mourning the death earlier this week of former resident Staci Ingram.
Ingram, while a Yuba-Sutter resident, was heavily involved in various community organizations. Those close to her spoke in glowing terms about what she meant to them and others.
“There are so many people who love our mom and who are crushed by this. She is a wildfire, spreading her generosity and kindness to anyone and everyone she can. We have already received so much love from the community of people who love Staci and we know we will continue to receive that love and prayer,” said Juliet Johnson, Ingram’s daughter, in a Facebook post on Thursday.
“Our mom was taken too quickly. She was too young. But, she had a life well lived. Staci loved her work, her volunteering, her friends, and especially her family. She loved her dogs, her kids, and her true love Doug endlessly. She is the best mom, not just to us, but to everyone she can be a mother for.”
Johnson established a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral expenses. With the goal set at $10,000, 136 donors had already raised 84 percent of the total as of Friday afternoon. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3i8N4nn.
“We are so grateful for everyone’s charity and love at this time. We cannot thank you or love you enough,” Johnson wrote.